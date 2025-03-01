GFL announces Tony Ferguson – Dillon Danis

The GFL announced a lightweight matchup last night that definitely raised some eye brows and it features a couple of really recognizable names. Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson (25-11) will make his return against Dillon Danis (2-0). There is no date or location set for this matchup.

Both men signed with the GFL to compete in the lightweight division. For Dillon Danis, this will be his first MMA bout since June 2019 when he won his second bout by submission in Bellator. Since then, Danis has battled a number of injuries and he’s only competed in one exhibition boxing match where he lost a decision to Logan Paul.

GFL Lightweight Matchup

The last time that Danis fought was shortly after Tony Ferguson’s last MMA win. Ferguson had defeated Donald Cerrone by TKO which was his 12th straight victory. Ferguson was then scheduled to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight title and then covid hit which kept Khabib out of the US.

Ferguson faced Justin Gaethje for the interim title and lost by fifth round TKO. Starting with that fight, Ferguson lost eight fights in a row with five of them being stoppages which led to his departure from the UFC. Ferguson was not ready to retire, but his time in the octagon had come to an end. With that, he signed with the GFL and now he’ll debut against Dillon Danis.