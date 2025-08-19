Frankie Edgar ends retirement and signs with BKFC

Last week, BKFC announced that they’d be heading to Newark, New Jersey on October 4th with the show being headlined by Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens fighting for the King of Violence championship. Yesterday, Ariel Helwani broke some noteworthy news regarding a former world champion who is coming out of retirement and joining Bare Knuckle.

Breaking:



Frankie Edgar is coming out of retirement.



Edgar will make his BKFC debut on Oct. 4 at the Prudential Center in Newark versus Jimmie Rivera, per sources, pending New Jersey State Athletic Control Board approval. pic.twitter.com/T1EUla5p5E — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 19, 2025

Helwani reported that former UFC lightweight champion and longtime top contender, Frankie Edgar (24-11-1 MMA) would be ending his combat sports retirement to fight in BKFC. Edgar who is a New Jersey native, will be returning on the Newark card where he’s scheduled to face fellow UFC vet, Jimmie Rivera.

Edgar’s Journey to BKFC

Edgar will be turning 44-years-old less than two weeks after the scheduled card and he hasn’t fought since November 2022. Edgar officially retired at Madison Square Garden following a brutal knockout loss to Chris Gutierrez. It was Edgar’s third straight brutal knockout loss.

Edgar fought Max Holloway for the featherweight title in June 2019 in his final crack at gold. Following the Holloway fight, Edgar went 1-4 in his last five fights getting knocked out in all four losses. I absolutely love Frankie Edgar, but I’m not sure about this move to BKFC.

As mentioned, Edgar is going to be turning 44 and he’s had some absolute wars in his fighting career. Edgar has nothing left to prove to anyone and I personally wish he’d just stay retired. However, this is something we see with many fighters when they can’t quite shake that desire to compete. Fighters are a special breed and Frankie Edgar is no different.

Edgar’s BKFC debut is pending approval from the New Jersey Athletic Commission.