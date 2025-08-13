BKFC 82 will be headlined by Mike Perry – Jeremy Stephens for the King of Violence Championship

BKFC is heading to Newark, New Jersey on October 4th and they announced a banger of a main event this afternoon. Founder David Feldman announced on Ariel Helwani’s show that Mike Perry (5-0 Bare Knuckle) will take on Jeremy Stephens (3-0 Bare Knuckle) for the King of Violence championship.

Perry won the King of Violence championship at BKFC 56 in December 2023 when he stopped Eddie Alvarez. Since then, Perry defeated Thiago Alves before throwing the gloves on to take on Jake Paul. Perry fell short against Jake Paul in boxing, but now he’ll return to where he’s the most comfortable with the gloves off.

Standing across from him will be Jeremy Stephens. Stephens signed a one-fight deal with the UFC earlier this year to fight in his hometown of Des Moines, Iowa. He lost to Mason Jones but he threw everything at Jones like he normally does. Inside BKFC, Stephens is a perfect 3-0 and headlined the Knuckle Mania card earlier this year where he stopped Eddie Alvarez.