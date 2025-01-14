Former UFC champ Holly Holm granted her release and is now a free agent

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm (15-7, 1 NC) is now a free agent. Ariel Helwani broke the news last night that “The Preacher’s Daughter” asked for her release from the promotion and was granted that release. Holm had two fights left on her deal, but she had a great relationship with UFC officials. When she asked to pursue other opportunities, the promotion agreed to let her go.

At this point, it’s not clear what is next for Holm. Per Helwani, Holm’s manager said that she wants to continue her fighting career and she’s open to multiple possibilities. One of those possibilities would include returning to the squared circle and returning to professional boxing.

As you might recall, Holm was a world champion boxer and she had a professional record of 33-2 before making the transition to MMA full time. She had been competing in both sports up until 2013 when she made the decision to focus only on MMA.

Holm could also opt to move to another promotion for MMA now that her UFC run has come to an end. I’m sure the PFL would have a lot of interest in bringing in Holm. With fighters like Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco, there are some exciting matchup possibilities for Holm at this stage of her career.

Holly Holm’s UFC Legacy

Holm was signed to the UFC during the peak popularity of Ronda Rousey. Holm made her octagon debut back in 2015 and defeated Raquel Pennington and Marion Reneau before the promotion booked her against Ronda Rousey in Melbourne, Australia. Despite Holm’s perfect professional record and her decorated combat sports background, little to no one was giving her a chance.

Holm shocked the world by running through Rousey and knocking her out with a head kick in the second round to become bantamweight champion. A year later, Holm lost the title to Miesha Tate and despite three more attempts at a world title, Holm was never able to capture UFC gold again.

She ended with a 8-7, 1 NC record in 16 fights inside the octagon. Her last fight came last April when she lost to Kayla Harrison in Harrison’s octagon debut. While you might look at the record and not be overly impressed, her moment against Ronda Rousey will live forever and I wouldn’t be shocked if you see her in the Hall of Fame one day.