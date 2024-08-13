Following his loss at UFC Vegas 95, what’s next for Marcin Tybura?

This past Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 95, we saw a battle between top ten heavyweights and this matchup was a rematch from 2020. Top heavyweights clashed for a second time as Serghei Spivac (17-4) took on Marcin Tybura (25-9).

Back in 2020, Marcin Tybura defeated Spivac by decision which was just Spivac’s second career loss. That win over Spivac started a big winning streak for Marcin Tybura. Entering the bout on Saturday, Tybura was coming off a win so he was looking for his second straight victory inside the octagon.

Things started well for Tybura who was able to get the fight to the ground. However, fortunes would quickly flip as Spivac started working for submissions off his back. Tybura was in Spivac’s guard and Spivac threw up his legs and locked in a deep arm bar. Tybura was forced to tap immediately and suffered a loss in the rematch at UFC Vegas 95.

What’s next after UFC Vegas 95?

As mentioned, Tybura was going for his second straight win on Saturday. He fought earlier this year against Tai Tuivasa and was able to secure a first round submission over the fan-favorite. As mentioned above, when Tybura defeated Spivac the first time back in 2020, it started a winning streak for him.

He won five straight which led to a fight against Alexander Volkov which he lost. Going back to 2020, Tybura is 8-3 in his last 11 UFC fights, but he’s 3-3 in his last six. He’s still very much a top ten contender, but he seems to come up short when he’s taking on top ten competition.

So what should the UFC do with him next? One name I’d watch is Sergei Pavlovich here. The former interim title challenger and Tybura have never crossed paths inside the octagon. Tybura is still ranked inside the top ten and while Pavlovich is ranked fourth, he’s lost two in a row. That could be a name to watch.

A rematch with Alexandr Romanov could be another option. Rodrigo Nascimento could be another option with him currently ranked 15th after losing to Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC St. Louis.