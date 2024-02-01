UPDATE: Dustin Poirier – Benoit Saint-Denis back on for UFC 299 after contract confusion

Apr 12, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Dustin Poirier during weigh ins for UFC 236 at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier announced on X that his fight against Benoit Saint-Denis is back on. The story below was written after Poirier had announced that the fight was off and a contract was never signed for UFC 299.

Sorry folks, I jumped the gun, I couldn't get a hold of my manager for a few days. I just spoke with him and Hunter. Misunderstanding on my part. Fight is on! See you March 9th Miami!!! pic.twitter.com/oPriv0dMQq — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 1, 2024

Initial Story

Another big time fight is off. UFC 299 has taken a hit as earlier today, former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (29-8) took to social media to say that his fight is off. In the same post, Poirier said that he was still working. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto received a text from Poirier where Poirier expanded upon his reasoning.

Dustin Poirier (@DustinPoirier) expands on his recent "fights off" tweet (against Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299) to me via text … "There was no contractual agreement before the fight was announced and we couldn't come to terms." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 1, 2024

That’s now the second fight in two days that has been scrapped because contracts were not signed. UFC Atlantic City lost it’s main event that had previously been announced. Sean Brady never signed the contract and because of injuries that fight is off. Per Poirier, his bout with Benoit Saint-Denis was never signed and he couldn’t come to terms on the deal.

Benoit Saint-Denis (13-1) posted on his Instagram that he was counting down the days. Shakiel Mahjouri has since reported on X that Saint-Denis’ management has relayed the message that Saint-Denis is still planning on fighting at UFC 299.

UFC 299

The promotion had announced that Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis were set to compete in a five-round co-main event. This was a massive fight that fans were really excited for and now the fight is not happening. Poirier was in Florida preparing for the fight with the assumption that contracts would get finalized.

We now know that negotiations fell apart and UFC 299 is needing a new co-main event. In looking at the lightweight division, I’m not sure there’s another fight for Saint-Denis that has the same luster especially to still be a five-round co-main event. I’m sure they can find him a new opponent and they will, but a lot is going to be shifted on the card.

Fortunately for the promotion, 299 is still absolutely stacked with big time fights. They’ll find Saint-Denis a new opponent and they’ll move forward. Nevertheless, losing a star like Dustin Poirier does make the card take a hit.