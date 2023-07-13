Despite recent rumors, Ronda Rousey is not considering a UFC return (report)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The last few days the rumor mill has been running hot regarding a former UFC champion. It all started with Miesha Tate stating that she would love to fight Ronda Rousey (12-2) at UFC 300 if Rousey was considering a comeback. There have been whispers that the former champion was interested in returning.

Those rumors gained a little more steam when it’s been reported that Rousey is potentially looking to leave the WWE where she’s spent the last several years. Yesterday at UFC Vegas 77’s media day Chelsea Chandler said that she had heard that Rousey was going to return at featherweight.

This would align with a potential fight with Miesha Tate at next year’s signature event. Tate of course is looking to chase down the bantamweight title, but if she didn’t have to cut weight and she could get another crack at Rousey, you can believe it’s a fight she’d take.

Rousey not considering UFC return

However, there was some serious water thrown on the fire today regarding a Rousey return to the octagon. Ariel Helwani reported this morning that he’s been told that Rousey is not even considering a return to the UFC. Say what you want, but if Helwani is reporting that, it’s likely the truth.

At least for now. Could Rousey be enticed to comeback next year for the 300? It’s certainly possible but not likely. Rousey has made ungodly amounts of money, she’s in the Hall of Fame, and she’s one of the more accomplished fighters in the history of the promotion. There’s nothing left for her to prove.

The only thing that could bring back the competitor in her is the fact that she was knocked out in back-to-back fights to end her combat sports career. Perhaps she’d be interested in returning to the UFC so she could go out on a win. However, at least as of this moment, it doesn’t appear she’s interested in doing that.