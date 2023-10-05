Derek Brunson signs with the PFL; Will compete at light heavyweight

“Blonde” Brunson has a new home. Today, Derek Brunson‘s (23-9) manager Ali Abdelaziz told The Schmo that the former top UFC middleweight contender has signed with the PFL. It was also announced that Brunson would be competing at light heavyweight during the 2024 season.

Recently, Brunson and the UFC parted ways after Brunson’s run with the promotion which lasted just over ten years. The 39-year-old appeared to be nearing the end of his career, but he made it clear that he still wanted to compete. With that, the PFL and his management began negotiations.

Today, we got confirmation that the deal was done. In addition to the new weight class, Abdelaziz also said that Brunson would be competing before the end of the year. That would mean that the PFL Championship Event at the end of November is likely to get another fight.

Brunson to the PFL

Before the start of 2022, Derek Brunson was knocking on the door of a UFC title shot. He had won five fights in a row including wins over Edmen Shahbazyan, Kevin Holland, and Darren Till. Brunson fought Jared Cannonier in a title eliminator in February 2022.

In the first round, Brunson dropped Cannonier and had there been more time in the round, he would’ve won by rear naked choke. However, the round ended and Cannonier would go on to finish Brunson in the second. Brunson returned earlier this year in March and lost to Dricus Du Plessis.

Brunson’s only lost to top level competition and I’m very curious to see how he does with the PFL now that he’s moving up to light heavyweight. It’s going to be great for him that he no longer has to cut to 185 especially as he continues to get older. His opponent for this year will be something to watch.