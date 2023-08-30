Dana White awards three UFC contracts after last night’s Contender Series episode

Apr 12, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Dana White during weigh ins for UFC 236 at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Hard to believe that last night was already the fourth week of Dana White’s Contender Series. Last night, ten more UFC hopefuls took to the octagon inside The APEX looking to impress Dana White and the match makers in order to win a contract with the promotion.

Before diving into the contract winners from last night, there were a couple of winners who didn’t earn UFC contracts. The first two weeks saw all ten winners earn a contract, but White has dialed things back over the last couple of weeks. Last night, two winners didn’t walk away with contracts.

Timothy Cuamba (7-1) had won three straight fights entering his Contender Series bout last night as he took on Mateo Vogel (8-3). He would go on to win a decision earning his fourth straight victory, but White wasn’t impressed enough to give him a UFC contract.

A lot of eyes were on the co-main event as Yousri Belgaroui (5-3) took on Brazil’s Marco Tulio (10-1). Belgaroui had some hype considering his kickboxing background having fought Israel Adesanya twice and Alex Pereira three times. However, Belgaroui lost a decision and the fight didn’t impress White as Tulio walked away without a contract.

UFC Contract Winners

Despite White passing on a couple of fighters, there were three that walked away with UFC contracts. The first one went to Belgium’s Bolaji Oki (8-1). He absolutely blitzed his opponent last night winning by knockout just over the halfway point in the first round. You can see his knockout below.

The next fighter to earn himself a UFC contract was Thomas Petersen (8-1). The heavyweight contender went into the second round with his opponent, but he was able to lock in a nasty key lock and get the submission win. White was impressed enough to give him a contract.

Thomas Petersen gets the Kimura submission ? #DWCS pic.twitter.com/He6wKadqv0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 30, 2023

Rounding out the contracts was the winner of the main event. Carlos Prates (17-6) looked absolutely sensational as he scored a walkoff knockout win in the second round. After that dominant performance, you just knew he was getting a UFC contract and Dana White awarded him one after the show concluded.