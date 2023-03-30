Dan Ige – Nate Landwehr added to UFC 289

The UFC has finalized a fun matchup in the featherweight division for an upcoming card in June. MMA Fighting was the first to report earlier this evening that “50k” Dan Ige (16-6) will be taking on Nate “The Train” Landwehr (17-4).

The matchup will take place at UFC 289 on June 10th. This PPV card is rumored to be taking place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. If so, the promotion’s return north will bring an absolute banger in the featherweight division.

Things didn’t start out great for Nate The Train in the UFC. Landwehr started out 1-2 inside the octagon, however, he has really turned things around recently. Landwehr has won three straight fights and he’s finished two of those fights.

Nate The Train is known for his incredibly entertaining style and his entertaining promos after the fight. That said, he’s going to need to be on point if he wants to defeat Dan Ige.

UFC 289

Entering the summer of 2020, Dan Ige looked like a guy who could be a title challenger. He had won six fights in a row which earned him a main event against Calvin Kattar. He would lose that fight by unanimous decision. He bounced back quickly with a knockout win over Gavin Tucker in just 22 seconds.

However, after that knockout win, he lost three straight. Back in January, he got a huge knockout win over Damon Jackson to get back on track. He’s still holding onto a spot in the rankings and it’s a spot Landwehr wants. This should be a good one in Canada.