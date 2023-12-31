Conor McGregor – Michael Chandler to headline UFC’s International Fight Week in June

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Today, UFC fans finally learned the return date for the biggest star in the history of the promotion. Former two-division champion Conor McGregor (22-6) announced on X that he would be returning on June 29th and he will be facing off against former Bellator champion Michael Chandler (23-8).

The June 29th card headlines UFC’s International Fight Week which is a week that McGregor has headlined multiple times. Almost three years ago to the date will be the anniversary of McGregor breaking his leg in his last bout against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor returned in January 2021 focused and determined to try and climb the mountain again and become UFC champion. He returned against Dustin Poirier and looked great early, but the leg kicks hindered his performance and he lost by TKO. The two had a heated trilogy bout in July where McGregor broke his leg.

We haven’t seen him since outside of him coaching on The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler. While McGregor has teased other opponents in recent months, in the end, it’s “Iron” Michael Chandler who gets the honors.

UFC International Fight Week

Michael Chandler is finally getting the bout he wanted since he signed with the UFC. Chandler has been asking for this fight since he debuted on Fight Island in 2021 on the same night where McGregor and Poirier fought for the second time. Since coming over to the UFC, Chandler has been a human highlight reel.

He’s had unbelievable fights with Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Charles Oliveira. While he’s lost those three fights, he’s had big knockout wins over Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker. Chandler has become must-see TV and now he’s getting the headline one of the biggest cards of the year against the sport’s biggest star.

He’s been out for a while, but this fight and payday will be well worth the wait for Michael Chandler.