Chris Curtis suffers serious hamstring injury during UFC Vegas 90 main event

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 90, we saw a rematch in the middleweight division. Brendan Allen (24-5) was looking to continue his impressive winning streak as he was taking on the last man to defeat him in “The Action Man” Chris Curtis (31-11).

Chris Curtis stepped in and took this fight on short notice. Originally, Allen was supposed to face off against Marvin Vettori, but after Vettori pulled out, Curtis jumped in. Curtis was the last man to defeat Allen when he stopped him in the second round of their fight a few years ago.

In the first round, Allen was able to get Curtis down and got his back. However, he couldn’t do anything with in. Curtis settled in during the second round and started landing good shots appearing to even rock Allen. It was back-and-forth throughout the rest of the fight.

In the final round, both men had their moments. At the end, Allen appeared to have hurt Curtis, but Curtis was actually injured. The sequence likely sealed the round for Allen with the deciding judge. Allen won a split decision and Curtis could hardly stand after the UFC Vegas 90 fight ended.

Chris Curtis was taken out of the Apex on a stretcher after hurting his leg against Brendan Allen at #UFCVegas90 pic.twitter.com/f18oKE93PR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 7, 2024

Curtis Injured at UFC Vegas 90

You could tell that Curtis had suffered a rather serious injury, but of course there was no word on the severity. Well, yesterday the man himself took to social media and announced that he had a Grade 3 tear of his hamstring. Meaning, his hamstring completely tore off the bone during the fight.

Not the news I wanted…

Grade 3 tear in my hamstring.

Waiting on more info.

Fuck me — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 8, 2024

Typically when these fights end, we like to do what’s next articles, but it’s clear that Curtis is going to be out for a long time. He’s still the UFC’s 14th ranked middleweight contender following this fight and I believe he should get a ranked opponent upon his return.