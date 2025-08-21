UPDATE: UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event still on but will now be a catchweight fight

There has been a lot of drama this evening surrounding the UFC Shanghai co-main event. The fight was pairing up a former world champion in Aljamain Sterling (24-5) taking on a former two-time featherweight title challenger Brian “T-City” Ortega (16-4).

Earlier this evening, it was reported that the fight was off after rumors circulated that Brian Ortega had failed to make weight. Turns out, some reporting was accurate but not entirely. The fight is still happening but will now be contested at lightweight. UFC officials announced that both men weighed in at 153 pounds and the fight is still happening.

Brian Ortega was not going to be able to make the featherweight limit of 146 pounds. When that became clear, Aljamain Sterling and his team agreed to fight at a catchweight. A disaster was avoided as UFC Shanghai still has it’s highly anticipated co-main event.