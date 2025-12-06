UFC Houston goes down on February 21st and on tonight’s PPV broadcast, we learned what the main event of that card will be. Former champion Sean Strickland (29-7) will be making his return against top contender Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez (15-2 1 NC).

Hernandez got off to a rough start in the UFC going just 1-2, 1 NC in his first four fights. However, he’s been perfect since then going 8-0. In his last fight, he faced Roman Dolidze in a main event and completely dominated him on his way to a fourth round finish.

Now, he’ll take on a former champion in Sean Strickland. Strickland will be fighting for the first time since losing the rematch to Dricus Du Plessis last February. Strickland 4-2 in his last six fights which included a title win over Israel Adesanya. His only two losses were title losses to DDP.