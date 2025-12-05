UFC 326 was announced tonight in Las Vegas and the headliner is a rematch for the BMF title. It was announced that current BMF champion and former featherweight champion Max Holloway (27-8) will take on former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (36-11). The card goes down on March 7th.

The BMF title fight is a rematch from their featherweight fight that went down in 2015 that ended when Oliveira suffered an injury in the first round. Since then, both men have put together Hall of Fame resumes and became world champions.

Holloway is 2-1 in his last three fights with both wins coming at lightweight. At UFC 300, he knocked out Justin Gaethje to win the BMF title and then he successfully defended last summer against Dustin Poirier.

Charles Oliveira most recently faced Mateusz Gamrot in Brazil back in October. Oliveira dominated Gamrot and submitted him in the second round. It was a great bounce back win for Do Bronx after he suffered a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in their lightweight title fight at UFC 317 in June.