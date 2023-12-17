BREAKING: Michael “Venom” Page signs with UFC; fighting Kevin Holland on March 9th in Miami

May 11, 2019; Rosemont, IL, USA; Douglas Lima (red gloves) and Michael Page (blue gloves) during Bellator 221 at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The hottest free agent in MMA has signed with the UFC. Tonight, Dana White announced that Michael “Venom” Page (21-2) had signed with the promotion and would be making his debut on March 9th in Miami. Page will be taking on fan-favorite Kevin Holland (25-10) in his debut.

Page’s free agency has been one that the world has been following closely over the past few months. Recently, Page appeared at the PFL Europe event in Dublin and there were whispers behind the scenes that he could be signing with them. However, tonight we learned that he had opted to sign with the UFC.

UFC 299 is stacking up to be a major card and now it features Page and Holland. Page’s last fight in Bellator came earlier this year when he scored a first round finish over Goiti Yamauchi.

UFC 299

Kevin Holland most recently fought against Jack Della Maddalena and fell short by a close decision. Prior to that, Holland had knocked out Santiago Ponzinibbio. He’s been one of the more entertaining fighters since he stepped foot inside the octagon and he promises to be a fun matchup for MVP’s debut.

The last time Holland fought a striker of this caliber was last December when he was stopped by Wonderboy Thompson. Have to wonder if he tries a different strategy in this one. In that fight, he refused to grapple with Wonderboy wanting to strike the whole time. Ultimately, that was his downfall. I do wonder if he’ll try to take MVP down at UFC 299. Either way, it’s going to be a helluva fight.