In just a little over a week, UFC 324 goes down and it’s the first official card for the promotion on Paramount Plus. The card was expected to be headlined by an interim lightweight title fight and a massive women’s bantamweight title fight between champion Kayla Harrison (19-1) and returning former champion Amanda Nunes (23-5).

However, today we learned that the massive title fight between Harrison and Nunes is off. The Eagle Tribune first reported the news that Harrison had to have surgery to repair herniated discs in her neck. Per the report, Harrison is expected to be ready to fight again in six months.

The report suggests that the UFC will hold Nunes out until the matchup with Harrison can happen. It might be aggressive in terms of the timeline, but you have to think The White House card now becomes a possibility. This would only give Harrison five months, but it has to be on the table given her decorated Olympic career for the United States.

We will update this as more information becomes available.