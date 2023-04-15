Brandon Royval stops Matheus Nicolau in the first at UFC Kansas City

May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brandon Royval celebrates after defeating Matt Schnell during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On the prelims of UFC Kansas City, we saw a potential title eliminator in the flyweight division. Top five contenders will battle it out as Brandon Royval (14-6) takes on Matheus Nicolau (19-2-1).

Brandon Royval wanted to have a very active 2022. He started the year strong with back-to-back wins and then he was booked to take on Askar Askarov in October. Unfortunately, Askarov pulled out of the fight due to weight issues. Royval took another fight against Amir Albazi a few months later and then broke his wrist.

Now, he’s healthy and he’s ready to secure his shot at flyweight gold. However, to do that, he’s going to have to take on the tough Matheus Nicolau. Nicolau will enter the cage riding a six-fight winning streak. This is his second stop with the UFC and on this most recent stretch he’s gone 4-0.

He’s defeated the likes of Manel Kape, former title challenger Tim Elliott, and then he knocked out Matt Schnell in his last fight. He’s on a role now and if he can defeat Royval, it should secure his place at the top of the division.

UFC Kansas City Recap

Round 1

The UFC Kansas City bout kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Nicolau takes the center and Royval is floating the jab out to start. Low kick from Royval starts his striking. Royval pressing forward now and Nicolau is circling on the outside. Both men just feeling the other out here in the opening minute.

Nicolau looks for a right hand that just misses. Low kick now from Nicolau. Royval looking to close the distance behind his jab. Body kick lands for Royval. Huge knee lands for Royval and down goes Nicolau. A few follow up shots land and this one is over. Huge statement for Brandon Royval.

Brandon Royval def. Matheus Nicolau by TKO – Round 1