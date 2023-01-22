Brandon Moreno stops Figueiredo at UFC 283

Jul 30, 2022; Dallas, TX, USA; Brandon Moreno celebrates defeating Kai Kara-France in a flyweight interim title bout during UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In the co-main event of UFC 283, we saw promotional history. For the first time, two men fought each other for a championship for the fourth time. Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) took on challenger and interim champ Brandon Moreno (20-6-2).

Back in 2020, these two men fought for the first time when Figueiredo looked unbeatable. Moreno pushed him to the absolute limit and they fought to a draw. In their second fight in 2021, Moreno put a stamp on things when he submitted Figueiredo to become champion.

Figueiredo was able to bounce back last year when these two fought for a second time. Moreno wasn’t able to get by the power of Figueiredo in the third fight and Figueiredo won a very close decision. Tonight, they settled things once and for all.

UFC 283 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 283 co-main event kicks off without a touch of the gloves. Figueiredo immediately presses forward and takes the center. Immediate takedown attempt from Moreno and Figueiredo attacks a guillotine. However, he’s not in a position to finish the choke.

One minute in and there’s a bit of a stalemate on the ground. Moreno gets to side-control, but Figueiredo explodes immediately and gets back to his feet. Back to striking 90 seconds in. Overhand right lands for Moreno. Front kick from Figueiredo.

Nice body kick lands for Moreno and a combination behind it. Lots of feints from Figueiredo here. Lead uppercut just misses from Figueiredo. Front kick from Figueiredo and Moreno counters with a combination. Another level change from Moreno who briefly tries a takedown attempt.

Back to striking and Moreno lands a jab. Figueiredo pressuring here and lands a massive leg kick. Takedown attempt from Figueiredo goes no where and Moreno lands a nice body shot. Lead left from Moreno lands and he gets a takedown. However, Figueiredo attacks a leg and nearly gets a leg lock. The round ends and it’s likely 1-0 Moreno at UFC 283.

Round 2

Entering the second at it definitely seems like Moreno has an inside track here with the wrestling. Figueiredo immediately goes on the pressure to start the second. Moreno throws a body kick that’s caught by Figueiredo and now he gets his own takedown.

Nice elbow from Figueiredo from the top position. Moreno scrambles up to his feet and they are back to striking. 1-2 from Moreno and the speed appears to be a problem for Figueiredo. Low kick now from Moreno. Right hand over the top from Moreno.

Another clean 1-2 lands for Moreno. Figueiredo looks way slower in this fourth fight so far. Overhand right now from Moreno. Another takedown from Moreno but Figueiredo immediately gets top position on a scramble. Sweep from Moreno, but Figueiredo gets his neck.

Guillotine is deep and he’s squeezing. However, Moreno is able to pop his head out and now he has the top position. Moreno tries stacking Figueiredo and Figueiredo looks to scramble. Moreno just settles back into the top position. The round comes to a close and it might be 2-0 Moreno at UFC 283.

Round 3

Entering the third at UFC 283 and Figueiredo might need to get desperate to turn things around. He opens the striking with a body shot. Lead left from Figueiredo now. Low kick from Moreno and a right hand lands. Lead jab from Figueiredo.

Moreno pushes forward and gets a brief body lock. They break and Figueiredo plots forward. Big swings and misses from Moreno. Huge left now lands for Moreno and Figueiredo is hurt badly. Figueiredo goes down and Moreno follows him into the guard.

He settles into the guard and looks to land big shots. Two minutes left in the round. Moreno postures up and tries to throw big shots. Figueiredo tries to lands some upkicks and Moreno settles right back into the guard. The round comes to a close and it’s all Brandon Moreno here at UFC 283.

Deiveson Figueiredo cannot continue after the third and Brandon Moreno wins by TKO.

Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo by TKO