Brandon Moreno – Alexandre Pantoja 2 booked for UFC 290

Jan 21, 2023; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Brandon Moreno (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) during UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason da Silva-USA TODAY Sports

This morning we learned that another UFC title fight was heading to International Fight Week. ESPN confirmed a report from FREAKMMA that flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) would be defending his title against a familiar foe in Alexandre Pantoja (25-5).

The fight will take place at UFC 290 on July 8th. It was also reported earlier this week that Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez would be fighting on that card as well. Now, we know that a second UFC title fight will be featured on the July card.

Moreno ended his series with Deiveson Figueiredo back in January with a dominant TKO win. The win gave Moreno the official series win and cemented him as the true flyweight champion of the UFC. Now that Figgy is in the rear view, Moreno will turn his attention to a familiar foe.

UFC 290

This will actually be the third time that Moreno and Pantoja have fought. They first fight on The Ultimate Fighter with Pantoja getting the win. Following that, they fought in the UFC in 2018 with Pantoja once again getting the victory.

Pantoja has been patient and now he’s getting another crack at Moreno and he’s finally getting a shot at the flyweight title. Pantoja has won three fights in a row over Manel Kape, Brandon Royval, and Alex Perez. He looked incredibly ferocious in the win over Perez.

Now, he will look to get his third win over Moreno while staking claim as the best flyweight in the world.