Boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson set for July

Graphic provided via Press Release

Boxing‘s Problem Child is once again out to put on a big spectacle that is going to have the world watching. Today, it was announced that Jake Paul (9-1) would be making the walk in July against a living legend in former heavyweight champion “Iron” Mike Tyson (50-6).

The boxing match will go down on July 20th from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Netflix will have the exclusive streaming rights for the event. At this time, it’s not known whether this will be a professional bout or if it will be considered an exhibition.

Jake Paul took to social media to discuss the upcoming fight. Paul said, “Promotion promotion promotion if I’m being honest it don’t need that.The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world…that’s the MVP way.”

“Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event. I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th. My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

Boxing Match

Mike Tyson will be 58 years old when this boxing match goes down on July 20th. Tyson last fought in an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. back in 2020 with a green Jake Paul on the card. I’m a little surprised that Tyson agreed to this matchup, but this definitely fits the Jake Paul narrative.

Paul is 9-1 in boxing, but his last two opponents were against guys you could label as journeymen if you’re wanting to be nice. He did what he was supposed and scored first round knockouts over both of those guys and those wins came on the heels of his decision win over Nate Diaz back in August.

Paul has seen his fair share of criticism due to the fact that he’s only been in the ring with one legit boxer in Tommy Fury and in that boxing match, he lost a decision. This match against a 58 year old Tyson isn’t going to do anything for him in terms of furthering his boxing career at the moment. This is all about the show and dollar signs and I can imagine a lot of fans are going to tune in on July 20th.