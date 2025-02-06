Boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul is reportedly a done deal

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

For years, everyone in the boxing and combat sports community have looked down on Jake Paul (11-1) for his career inside the squared circle. The internet celebrity turned boxer started competing professionally back in 2020 and since then, he’s been incredibly outspoken about his abilities.

Paul made a name for himself in boxing by targeting MMA fighters and challenging them to box. It started with the likes of Ben Askren and then it moved to Tyron Woodley. He stepped up and fought Anderson Silva and then Nate Diaz. Slowly, he’s been targeting more traditional boxers while he looks to improve his stock.

During his recent run, the lone loss he had came at the hands of Tommy Fury who was considered the first legitimate boxer that Paul had faced in his career. In his latest fight, he took on a 58-year-old Mike Tyson and he won a decision. This didn’t really earn Paul any respect in the boxing world. However, Jake Paul is reportedly about to take on a fight that’ll earn him an insane amount of respect win, lose, or draw.

Boxing Match “Done Deal”

In speaking with Ring Magazine, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said that he’s hearing a May matchup between Paul and current super middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2) is a “Done Deal”. The rumored matchup started leaking out this week and I honestly laughed it off when I heard it.

However, with Hearn stating that he’s hearing it’s a done deal, this appears to be legitimate. Alvarez and fellow P4P great Terrance Crawford were potentially lining up a fight for September, but it’s been reported today that the boxing match between those two greats is off. Not sure if it has anything to do with this Jake Paul matchup.

Super middleweight is 168 pounds and that is where Canelo is king. He did move up to light heavyweight back in 2022 to face Dmitry Bivol and lost a decision. That fight took place at 175 pounds. The lowest that Jake Paul has fought in his boxing career was 183 pounds when he faced Tommy Fury.

My guess is that the contracted weight for a matchup with Canelo would be around there if not 180 pounds. Not sure if Paul can make 175 but if he can, that’s where I’d target if I’m in Canelo’s camp. This matchup hasn’t been officially announced, but it does appear that we are heading in that direction.

It’s crazy to think that Jake Paul started boxing in 2020 professionally and now he’s potentially going to be facing one of the best to ever do it in Canelo while Canelo is still in his prime.