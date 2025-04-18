Boxing: Jake Paul – Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. set for the summer

In the boxing world, it looks like we know who Jake Paul (11-1) will be taking on next and it’s definitely not as big of a fight as he was hoping for. Earlier this year, Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez were on the one yard line and had agreements in place to face each other. After years of Paul saying that he wanted to box the best in the world, he was actually going to get his wish.

However, at the last minute, Alvarez signed with Riyadh Season on a four-fight deal and the fight fizzled. Since then, we hadn’t heard anything about Jake Paul and who he’d be facing next. Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger broke the news yesterday that Paul would be taking on former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (54-6-1) in his next fight.

While Chavez Jr is a former world champion, it’s worth noting that he hasn’t been at that level in some time. His last three boxing matchups have been against Anderson Silva, Uriah Hall, and boxer David Zegarra who is 1-9-1 in his last 11 fights.

Boxing

The message you’ll hear from Jake Paul is that he’s boxing a former world champion. However, this is a big step back for him if you ask me. Granted, his last matchup came against a nearly 60-year-old Mike Tyson last November. Paul has talked about taking his career seriously and he’s wanted to continue climbing the ladder to fight the best.

As mentioned above, it felt like he was close to making that happen earlier this year and it fell through. Now, he’s boxing a Julio Cesar Chavez Jr who just lost to Anderson Silva a couple of years ago and we just saw Jake Paul beat Anderson Silva. To me, this matchup is more about Paul needing to take a fight just to take a fight. Unless Chavez Jr comes in and actually tries, this will just be another fight to pad the Jake Paul record.