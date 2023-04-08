Bo Nickal – Tresean Gore added to UFC 290

Mar 23, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal (grey) enters the arena prior to wrestling Ohio State wrestler Kollin Moore (not pictured) in the finals of the 197 pound weight class during the NCAA Wrestling Championships at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

One of them more hyped fighters in the UFC officially has his second fight. Betr Combat was the first to break the news yesterday that former NCAA wrestling champion and current middleweight prospect Bo Nickal (4-0) has his second fight set against TUF veteran Tresean Gore (4-2).

The matchup will take place at International Fight Week at UFC 290 on July 8th. For Tresean Gore, he will be making the walk for the fourth time inside the octagon. He made the finals of The Ultimate Fighter, but was forced out of the finale due to an injury.

Upon returning, he faced the man he was supposed to face in the finals, Bryan Battle. Gore would lose to Battle and then lost his second fight inside the octagon. He did bounce back strong with a submission win last October. Now, he gets tasked with taking on Bo Nickal.

UFC 290

Bo Nickal had his second professional fight on Dana White’s Contender Series. Nickal ran through his opponent and scored a submission win in just over sixty seconds. Instead of giving him a UFC contract right away, Dana White brought him back for one more turn on the Contender Series.

Once again, Nickal scored a first round finish and this time it led to a contract. He made his official debut at UFC 285 last month. Nickal took on Jamie Pickett. Once again, Nickal got a first round submission to move him to 4-0 in his career.

Nobody has been able to even compete with Nickal thus far. The UFC is bringing him along gradually giving him small steps up along the way. If Nickal runs through Gore as well, expect another sizable jump in competition for his next fight.