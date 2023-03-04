Bo Nickal runs through and submits Jamie Pickett at UFC 285

Mar 23, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal (grey) enters the arena prior to wrestling Ohio State wrestler Kollin Moore (not pictured) in the finals of the 197 pound weight class during the NCAA Wrestling Championships at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Kicking off the main card of UFC 285 was a middleweight showdown. Top prospect Bo Nickal (3-0) was making his highly anticipated debut as he was taking on Contender Series veteran Jamie Pickett (13-8).

Since earning his UFC contract on The Contender Series, Pickett has gone 2-4 inside the octagon. While he’s had spots where he’s looked good, many expected him to be a showcase opportunity for Bo Nickal.

Nickal won two fights on The Contender Series to earn his shot inside the octagon. The three-time division one national wrestling champion was looking to make a statement in his first fight inside the octagon.

UFC 285 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 285 main card opener kicked off with no touch of the gloves. Pickett immediately takes the center and Nickal works his feints. Nickal slips on a kick attempt then immediately tries to get a takedown. Pickett defends well but Nickal has ahold of him.

Pickett tries to scramble but Nickal gets his back and immediately starts working a choke. Nickal gets an arm triangle and it’s deep. Pickett is trying to survive here but the choke is in deep. Halfway through the round and I don’t see how Pickett gets out of this.

Pickett continues trying to fight but Nickal tightens it up even more. There’s the tap and Bo Nickal makes it look easy.

Bo Nickal def. Jamie Pickett by Submission – Round 1