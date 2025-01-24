BKFC Knuckle Mania 5 Preview

Tomorrow night BKFC invades Philly as their fifth annual Knuckle Mania card takes place. This is usually their biggest card of the year and they are bringing a helluva card for the Bare Knuckle fans. Headlining the card is former UFC champion and Philadelphia’s own Eddie Alvarez (1-1 BK Box) and he’ll be taking on Jeremy Stephens (2-0 BK Box).

Stephens made his debut with the promotion last December and he’s been able to fight twice scoring two victories. His latest win was a decision over Bobby Taylor after he stopped Jimmie Rivera in his promotional debut. He’s hoping to spoil the BKFC homecoming of Eddie Alvarez.

“The Underground King” made his Bare Knuckle debut in April 2023 when he defeated Chad Mendes by split decision. In December 2023, he lost to Mike Perry and we haven’t seen him since. Now, he’s making the walk in front of his hometown on BKFC’s biggest card of the year.

BKFC Knuckle Mania 5

In addition to the main event, the co-main event is a banger with the heavyweight title on the line. Heavyweight champ Mick Terrill (8-1-1) will look to defend his title against “Big” Ben Rothwell (3-0 BK Box). Rothwell has looked dominant since making the move to BKFC with three wins all by knockout. However, he’s going to have his hands full with Terrill who will be looking for his fifth straight win and his third title defense.

Also on the card is a fun matchup with Taylor Starling (4-3) and former BKFC champ Bec Rawlings (3-3). Rawlings will be looking to snap her three-fight losing streak while Starling will be looking to bounce back after her title loss to Britain Hart. There should be a ton of action tomorrow night and you can see the full card here.