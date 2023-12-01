BKFC 56 Preview: Mike Perry – Eddie Alvarez

Dec 14, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Mike Perry (blue gloves) reacts as he makes his way to the octagon before a bout against Geoff Neal (not pictured) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow night in the main event of BKFC 56, The King of Violence title will be handed out as “Platinum” Mike Perry (3-0) takes on “The Underground King” Eddie Alvarez (1-0). The matchup is set for five two-minute rounds.

For Mike Perry, he’s become the face of Bareknuckle Boxing. He first signed with BKFC ahead of their Knucklemania event in 2022 and immediately took on Julian Lane. However, after defeating Lane, the competition went way up in the form of Michael “Venom” Page and former UFC champion Luke Rockhold.

Perry got the win in both of those fights proving that Bareknuckle is nothing like traditional fighting. He’s hoping to add another former UFC champion to his BKFC hit list tomorrow night in the form of Eddie Alvarez.

Alvarez made waves when he signed with BKFC earlier this year and signed on to face former UFC title challenger Chad Mendes. The two went to war on the same card that featured Perry stopping Luke Rockhold. It was a close fight, but Alvarez got his hand raised and now he gets his shot against the face of the promotion.

BKFC 56 Prediction

This fight is going to be pure violence and I think the championship that BKFC has created for this event is completely fitting. When it comes to the technicals, Eddie Alvarez is the better pure boxer with better speed. However, Perry is going to be the larger fighter and I believe he will have much more power in his hands.

If this fight was completely at range, I would actually like Eddie Alvarez. I just think that his speed and ability to get in and out would really play. However, I expect these two to fight close throughout the three rounds and that’s where the power and size of Perry is really going to play.

Both guys are going to get marked up at BKFC 56, but I think that Perry keeps his 0 in Bareknuckle. In the fourth round, I think he will really pour it on and ultimately get a statement finish over the former UFC champion.

Prediction: Mike Perry by TKO – Round 4