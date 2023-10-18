BKFC 56 heading to Salt Lake City and is headlined by Mike Perry – Eddie Alvarez

Dec 14, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Mike Perry (blue gloves) reacts as he makes his way to the octagon before a bout against Geoff Neal (not pictured) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Today, BKFC founder and president Dave Feldman appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour. Usually whenever Feldman appears on the show, he’s there to break some news and that’s exactly what he did this afternoon. Feldman announced that BKFC 56 is booked for December 2nd and it will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In addition to announcing the event and the location, Feldman also announced the main event of the card. Feldman announced that the face of Bare Knuckle Boxing “Platinum” Mike Perry (3-0 Bare Knuckle) will be taking on former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez (1-0 Bare Knuckle).

In addition to announcing the main event, Feldman also announced the following matchups:

An absolute banger of a card for the fans in Salt Lake City. Of note in the matchups that were announced is the addition of Jeremy Stephens. Stephens of course finished his PFL run last year and had two boxing matchups this year. One against former UFC champion Jose Aldo then the other against Chris Avila on the Nate Diaz – Jake Paul card. Now, he’ll be tackling Bare Knuckle in December against Jimmie Rivera who will be making his third appearance for BKFC.

BKFC 56

Mike Perry has had nothing but massive fights since joining BKFC back in early 2022. He started out with facing Julian Lane, but then his fights went to the next level. He battled top Bellator contender and one of the hottest free agents on the current MMA scene in Michael “Venom” Page.

After defeating Lane and Page, Perry took on former UFC champion Luke Rockhold and made Rockhold quit after doing some serious damage to his teeth. Following that, Perry was a free agent but opted to return to Bare Knuckle where he is becoming the face of the sport. He’ll look to go 4-0 and take out another former UFC champion.

Eddie Alvarez signed with BKFC earlier this year and made his debut against Chad Mendes the same night Mike Perry took on Luke Rockhold. The bout was an instant classic and if you haven’t seen it, I highly recommend trying to find it. It was the war everyone wanted and Alvarez won by split decision. Now, “The Underground King” will be back in the spotlight and I imagine there’s going to be quite the interest in this fight.