Benoit Saint-Denis returns at UFC 315 against Joel Alvarez

UFC 315 goes down in Montreal on May 10th and today, we learned of another big time matchup that’s being added to the PPV card. Alvaro Colmenero was the first to report on X yesterday that 13th ranked Benoit Saint-Denis (13-3) will be returning against Joel Alvarez (22-3).

Starting with Alvarez, this is a big opportunity for him to jump into the rankings. Many already believe that Alvarez is a top fifteen lightweight, but this is his chance to cement that. Alvarez made his octagon debut back in 2019 when he was 15-1 as a professional. He lost his debut but has since gone 7-1 in the UFC with the lone loss coming against top contender Arman Tsarukyan. He’s won three in a row and he’s looking to jump into the top fifteen on May 10th.

UFC 315

Benoit Saint-Denis is looking to get back on track in this next fight. After losing his octagon debut back in 2021, Saint-Denis won five fights in a row all by finish which earned him the opportunity of a lifetime. Saint-Denis got a shot against former interim champion Dustin Poirier.

It was a huge step-up for Saint-Denis and had he won, he would’ve been right in title contention. Saint-Denis looked good in the first round but he ran out of gas in the second and Poirier took over. Ultimately, Poirier knocked Saint-Denis out just halfway through the second round.

The UFC returned to Paris last September and Saint-Denis was given the headlining spot against Renato Moicano. It was a huge fight for BSD in front of his home country. Unfortunately for him, he was stopped in between rounds after getting beaten up badly by Moicano through two. This is a must-win if you ask me for BSD. He has to show that he can bounce back if he wants to be taken seriously as a contender at 155.