Bellator – RIZIN 2 Preview

Graphic provided by Bellator MMA

Tomorrow we will see the second co-promotion clash between Bellator MMA and RIZIN. In the main event of the card that actually leads into another RIZIN card, former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull (24-11) takes on current RIZIN lightweight champion Roberto De Souza (15-2).

De Souza steps into the Grand Prix matchup on short notice after former featherweight champion AJ McKee had to withdrawal due to staff infection. McKee will be an alternate for the Grand Prix moving forward, but since he had to pull out of this fight, he’s out of the tournament.

McKee is the last man to defeat de Souza. De Souza is 6-1 in his last seven fights with the lone loss coming against McKee. He bounced back well with a decision win over Spike Carlyle back in May. Bouncing back is what Patricky Pitbull is going to look to do after he was defeated by Usman Nurmagomedov last November to lose his lightweight title. He’s hoping to represent Bellator well and get back on the winning track tomorrow.

Bellator – RIZIN 2

In the co-main event of the co-promoted event, the innagural Bellator flyweight title is up for grabs. Former bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi (31-5) is in his natural weight class as he takes on top RIZIN contender Makoto Shinryu (16-1-1).

Shinryu comes into this matchup riding a ton of momentum. He’s won ten straight to earn this shot against Horiguchi and the honor of becoming the promotion’s first flyweight champion. However, to win that title, he has a tall mountain in front of him in Horiguchi.

Horiguchi fought in Bellator’s bantamweight Grand Prix after falling short to Sergio Pettis in a title fight. He drew a fight with Patchy Mix and lost a decision. Since then, he’s won back-to-back fights to get into this position to fight for the vacant flyweight title. This is a huge moment for him as he tries to win a second Bellator title in his home Country.

