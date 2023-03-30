Bellator books Phil Davis – Corey Anderson

Apr 27, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; Phil Davis (red gloves) reacts after defeating Liam McGeary (not pictured) during Bellator 220 at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this afternoon, Bellator added another banger to their upcoming June card. The promotion announced that at Bellator 297 on June 16th, Phil Davis (24-6) will be taking on Corey Anderson (16-6, 1 NC).

Earlier this week, the promotion announced this event for Chicago. The card is headlined by two title fights including the light heavyweight title fight between champion Vadim Nemkov and challenger Yoel Romero. You have to believe that this fight between Davis and Anderson has massive implications in the light heavyweight title picture.

Corey Anderson is going to be looking to bounce back in this one. The last time we saw him was in the Grand Prix finals against Nemkov. This was the two’s second fight after their first fight ended in a No Contest. That No Contest turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

I truly believe that Corey Anderson was on his way to becoming Bellator champion that night. However, the second fight proved to be all Nemkov. Now, Anderson will look to bounce back and get a big win over Phil Davis.

Bellator 297

Since November 2017, Phil Davis is 7-2 inside the Bellator cage. Unfortunately for him, both of those losses have come against Vadim Nemkov. The most recent loss being in the opening round of the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix in April 2021.

Since the second loss to Nemkov, Davis has bounced back very well. He’s gone on to defeat Yoel Romero and Julius Anglickas both by decision. Now, he steps up to take on Corey Anderson which will be a very tough test for him. This is such a massive fight for the light heavyweight division.