Bellator 297 announced featuring Pitbull – Pettis and Nemkov – Romero title fights

Bellator MMA made serious headlines this morning when they announced a massive upcoming event for June. The promotion announced that on June 16th, they will be heading to Chicago and they have two massive title fights that will be headlining the show.

Sergio Pettis (22-5) will be making his return after tearing his ACL last year and he will be taking on current featherweight champion and former lightweight champion Patricio Pitbull (35-5). In addition, the promotion announced that light heavyweight champ Vadim Nemkov (16-2) would be defending his title against Yoel Romero (15-6).

Sergio Pettis got injured just before the Bantamweight Grand Prix started which meant that the undisputed title wouldn’t be defended. Instead, an interim title was created which is currently held by Raufeon Stots. Stots takes on Patchy Mix next month for the interim title and Grand Prix championship.

There was thought that Pettis would face the winner in a unification bout. However, the promotion threw a curveball today in announcing this title fight. Patricio Pitbull now gets his chance at history where he’s seeking to win a world title in a third weight class. Just a massive fight for the division and promotion overall.

Bellator 297

In addition to that fight, the light heavyweight championship is on the line. Vadim Nemkov is set to take on former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero. These two were originally supposed to fight back in February but Nemkov had to withdrawal from the fight.

Now, they are set to battle for the light heavyweight crown. Nemkov will be searching for his fourth successful title defense. In his last title defense, he put on a clinic in outclassing Corey Anderson in their rematch after their first fight ended in a No Contest.

Yoel Romero made his Bellator debut against Phil Davis and lost a lackluster split decision. However, The Soldier of God has bounced back incredibly strong winning back-to-back fights by knockout. Despite being 45-years-old, Romero is still one of the more feared fighters in the promotion and he’s looking to finally become a world champion.