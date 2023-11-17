Bellator 301 Main Card Preview

BELLATOR MMA/LUCAS NOONAN

Bellator 301 might be the final card in the promotion’s history or at least the final card for the promotion as we know it, and boy are they potentially going out with a bang in terms of this card. The main event features a welterweight title contest between Yaroslav Amosov and Jason Jackson.

While that’s the main event, I’m sure the majority of the eyes are going to be on the co-main event. Bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis will defend against Interim Champion Patchy Mix. That’s a helluva matchup and in my opinion is the real main event of the evening.

While those two title fights are huge, Bellator 301 is stacked with an insane main card. Three additional bouts join these two title fights in one of the best overall cards the promotion has ever put on.

Bellator 301 Main Card

Raufeon Stots – Danny Sabatello 2

There’s grudge matches and then there’s this matchup between former Bellator champion Raufeon Stots (19-2) and Danny Sabatello (14-3). These two fought in the semifinals of the Bantamweight Grand Prix with Stots picking up the split decision win. That said, I think it was fairly clear that Stots won that fight going away.

Since then, Sabatello is 1-1 having been submitted in his last fight. He talks a big game and he’s looking to correct the loss he had to Stots which closed out 2022. Stots went from the Sabatello win to a fight with Patchy Mix. The odds were razor close, but the fight didn’t really get started and ended after Stots got hit with a flying knee in the opening 90 seconds.

Both men have a lot to prove in this matchup. Surprisingly, the odds favor Sabatello, but I think that makes Stots one of the best underdog bets you’ll see in MMA betting all year. I like the former interim Bellator champion to get the win here and improve to 2-0 over Sabatello.

AJ McKee – Sidney Outlaw

AJ McKee (20-1) and Sidney Outlaw (17-5) were both supposed to be in the Lightweight Grand Prix. However, Outlaw tested positive for a banned substance and McKee sustained an injury which kept both of them out of the tournament. While they are both out of the tournament, it didn’t stop this fight from ultimately coming together.

McKee is the former Bellator featherweight champion and has since moved up to lightweight. He’s fought twice since moving up to 155 and picked up two decision wins. McKee was one of the rising stars in MMA, but his star has lost a little luster as of late. He’s hoping to get a big win to regain that tonight.

Sidney Outlaw started his professional career 5-3, but then went on a run of nine straight wins before running into Michael Chandler. He’s 3-2 in his last five, but he has struggled against the top competition in Bellator. I think tonight will be another case of that and I like AJ McKee to hand him a loss tonight.

Patricky Pitbull – Alexander Shabliy

Opening up the main card is a battle in the Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix. Former lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull (25-11) will be taking on the surging top contender Alexander Shabliy (23-3). Shabliy has won eight straight fights leading up to this matchup with Pitbull.

The odds are the steepest for this main card opener. No disrespect to Patricky Pitbull, but all eyes are on Shabliy who is currently sitting at a -800 on the betting odds and I think that’s for good reason. Shabliy has dominated since joining the promotion and I don’t think that stops tonight. Expect a one-sided victory for the Russian over Patricky Pitbull here.