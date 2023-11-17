Bellator 301 Co-Main Event Preview: Sergio Pettis – Patchy Mix

BELLATOR MMA/LUCAS NOONAN

Tonight in the co-main event of Bellator 301, we are going to see a unification bout for the bantamweight championship. The champion, Sergio Pettis (23-5), will look to defend his championship against the Grand Prix and interim bantamweight champion Patchy Mix (18-1).

Sergio Pettis was set to compete in the Bantamweight Grand Prix but ultimately tore his ACL and was out of the tournament. From there, all the attention shifted to Patchy Mix. Mix had won back-to-back fights entering the Grand Prix and he didn’t slow down. He won all three of his fights in the tournament including a flying knee knockout over Rafeon Stots to win the tournament and the interim bantamweight title.

That win sets him up for this matchup with Sergio Pettis. Sergio Pettis returned from injury to take on the featherweight and former lightweight champion Patricio Pitbull. Nobody was giving Pettis much of a chance at Bellator 297, but he put on the performance of his career and dominated Pitbull over five rounds to retain his title. That win moved him to a perfect 5-0 in Bellator.

Bellator 301 Prediction

Sergio Pettis comes into this fight as the champion and on heels of dominating the most decorated fighter in the history of Bellator. Yet, Pettis is a pretty decent betting underdog once again which seems to be a role that he thrives in. All the money seems to be on Patchy Mix in this fight.

Why is that? Mix is significantly taller than Pettis and has some of the slickest ground skill in the promotion. On top of his top notch skills on the ground, Mix has made incredibly strides in his striking. He’s becoming a serious threat on the feet with his length and powerful strikes from distance.

So, how can Pettis win? Pettis needs to work the leg kicks and he needs to try and use his speed to get inside. It’s going to be tough getting past the limbs of Mix, but that’s his path to victory. More of a point style of fight where he’s chopping down the legs. However, I just don’t see him getting the job done.

In what might be the final Bellator event, I think we see the crowning of a new bantamweight champion. I believe that in the third round, Mix is going to hurt Pettis and get his back. From there, Mix will secure a choke which will earn him the bantamweight championship.

Prediction: Patchy Mix by Submission – Round 3