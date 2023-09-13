Bellator 301 announced for Chicago featuring two title fights

Graphic provided by Bellator MMA

Bellator MMA is returning to Chicago for their 301st event and they are bringing the heat. The promotion sent out a press release earlier today announcing this event for November 17th. Headlining the card will be a welterweight title fight between Yaroslav Amosov (27-0) and Jason Jackson (16-4).

Yaroslav Amosov won the welterweight by dominating Douglas Lima. In his first title defense, he was supposed to face off against Michael Page. However, due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Amosov stepped aside to defend his home country. Upon his return earlier this year, he fought interim champion Logan Storley and dominated him.

Now, he takes on Jason Jackson. Back in 2017, Jason Jackson appeared on Dana White’s Contender Series. He didn’t win his fight and the UFC passed on him. Bellator jumped at the opportunity to sign him and they haven’t looked back. Since joining the promotion, Jackson has gone 9-1 including a six-fight winning streak that leads him to Bellator 301.

Bellator 301

Arguably the most anticipated matchup of Bellator 301 will actually come in the co-main event. The bantamweight title is going to get unified as the champion Sergio Pettis (23-5) takes on Grand Prix winner and interim bantamweight champion Patchy Mix (18-1).

Sergio Pettis tore his ACL before the Grand Prix started so he couldn’t compete. Patchy Mix completely ran through the competition during the event capped off by his huge flying knee knockout of Raufeon Stots. That solidified him as the best bantamweight in the promotion despite Pettis still holding the title.

Those folks might have pulled back those statements after Pettis returned. Pettis returned in June to defend his title against all time Bellator great Patricio Pitbull. Pitbull cut to 135 to try to win a title in a third weight class. However, Pettis had other plans.

Pettis completely dominated the fight and retained his title. Now, we get the matchup we were denied in the Grand Prix. If I was a betting man, I’d say this is the one the fans will be watching the most come November 17th.