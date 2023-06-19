Bellator 297 Fallout: Sergio Pettis’ dominance leads to massive fight with Patchy Mix

BELLATOR/Lucas Noonan

This past weekend in the co-main event of Bellator 297, we saw a superfight for the bantamweight title. Defending bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis (23-5) was making his return as he was welcoming featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull (35-6) down to 135.

The deck was completely stacked against Sergio Pettis on Friday night. Patricio Pitbull was the lightweight champion and he’s the current featherweight champion. He’s the most decorated fighter in the history of the promotion. He also was completely smart with his cut to 135 and made the weight with ease.

Many didn’t expect Sergio Pettis to be able to pull it out. Hell, even he admitted that he wasn’t sure he could defeat the great Patricio Pitbull. However, one advantage that Pettis had that Pitbull had never faced before is fighting someone who could match and even best his own speed.

Pitbull has always been slightly smaller than his competition at 145 and 155. That said, his power and speed combination led him to become a champion in both weight classes. However, those advantages were gone at Bellator 297.

It was evident from the opening minutes that Pettis was the faster guy. Not only that, it also became clear that Pitbull’s power didn’t translate with cutting the additional weight. All night long, Pettis was a step ahead of Pitbull and Pitbull never got going. He was having a tough time with timing and Pettis was insanely sharp. In the end, it was a lopsided decision win for the Bellator bantamweight champion.

Bellator 297 sets up Pettis – Mix

Really cannot say enough great things about the performance that Sergio Pettis put on this past weekend. It was the biggest win of his career and what makes it even more impressive is the fact that it was his first fight in over a year and a half because of an ACL injury.

Ultra impressive stuff from the bantamweight champ. Pettis has faced incredibly steep competition since joining the promotion back in 2020, but he’s been perfect. Now moving to a perfect 5-0 with wins over three former and current champions. That said, his toughest challenge might still be in front of him.

Patchy Mix (18-1) will now get his shot at undisputed gold. The interim champion just won the Bantamweight Grand Prix in dominant fashion. He defeated Kyoji Horiguchi in the first round. He submitted Magomed Magomedov in the second round then he knocked out Raufeon Stots with a flying knee in the first round to win the interim title and Grand Prix title.

Mix has one loss in his career which came against Juan Archuleta. In that fight, Mix started out dominating but ultimately faded with a lack of championship experience. Now, Mix is a different fighter and a different animal. Despite Pettis’ best career performance at Bellator 297, my money says Mix will be the betting favorite.

So, once again, Pettis will be the underdog like he has been so many times. That said, it’s a role he flourishes in and I can bet that he likes that spot. I cannot wait for this matchup whenever it happens.