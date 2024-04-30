Alex Perez gets quick turnaround after UFC Vegas 91 knockout win

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 04: Alex Perez celebrates his win over Jose Torres in one round of the featherweight bout during UFC 227 at Staples Center on August 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, United States. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

This past Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 91, we saw a showdown in the light heavyweight division. Former title challenger Alex Perez (25-8) was taking on Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1) as both men were looking to take a step towards title contention.

For Alex Perez, he had several years where he hardly fought at all and had a number of withdrawals from fights. Now that he’s back healthy, he’s wanting to stay very active. He just lost to Muhammad Mokaev last month and then took this headliner against Matheus Nicolau.

The fight was very close in the first round with both men having moments. Then, Alex Perez found his spot in the second round. After rushing Nicolau against the fence, Perez uncorked a beautiful right hand that put Nicolau down. No follow up was needed as Perez got the big knockout win at UFC Vegas 91.

UFC’s Perez Gets Another Fight

As mentioned above, Alex Perez wants to stay active and he’s going to. Earlier today, Marcel Dorff reported that Alex Perez would be jumping back inside the octagon at UFC Vegas 93 in June when he takes on Tagir Ulanbekov (15-2). This fight was actually already scheduled for this event but it was cancelled after Perez stepped in against Nicolau.

Alex Perez (@alexperezMMA) returns on June 15th at #UFCVegas93. He takes on Tagir Ulanbekov (@Ulanbekov_Tagir) in the flyweight division. pic.twitter.com/jNNMTU1f42 — Marcel Dorff ???? (@BigMarcel24) April 30, 2024

However, with Perez going through Nicolau and taking virtually no damage, the UFC decided to rebook this fight as it was originally scheduled. Ulanbekov has gone 4-1 inside the octagon and after his win on Saturday, Perez is currently ranked 5th in the division. This should be a fun one at 125.