Ahead of UFC Kansas City, Ian Machado Garry has his eyes on the welterweight title

We are just two days away from UFC Kansas City where in the main event, Ian Machado Garry (15-1) will be taking on surging top contender Carlos Prates (21-6). Garry took this fight on relatively short notice after Prates opponent for UFC 314 in Miami fell through.

Yesterday was media day and I asked Garry about taking this fight and if he has his eyes set on the title fight in a couple of weeks. I was curious to see if Garry would be staying ready should he get the call to be the backup fighter or should he get the call to be a last minute replacement.

Garry said with a smile, “What if I were to tell you that my flights are already booked. I’m ready, I’m always ready. I was born to fight, this is what I do.” Garry made it clear that his focus is on stopping Carlos Prates on Saturday night but he knows what’s going on in a couple of weeks and if he gets the call, he will be ready to fight for the UFC welterweight title.

Ian Machado Garry hasn’t really been a fan favorite over the past few years, but I really feel like he’s turning the page when it comes to the fans. What’s turning that page is his willingness to step in against any and every opponent no matter how long he has to prepare. Nobody wanted to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov, Garry took that fight without hesitation.

Nobody has wanted to fight Carlos Prates, Garry took a main event against him on short notice. Say what you want about Ian Machado Garry, but the man was made for this and he’s a man of his word in that he loves to do one thing and that’s to fight.