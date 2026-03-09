This past Saturday, the main event of UFC 326, we saw a rematch that was more than ten years in the making. BMF champion Max Holloway (27-9) was looking to defend his title against former undisputed lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (37-11).

Their first fight ended in under two minutes after Oliveira suffered an injury shooting for a takedown. More than ten years after their first fight, both men had put together Hall of Fame careers and both men were also looking to get another crack at the undisputed UFC championship.

Max Holloway was the decent-sized betting favorite as he looked to defend his BMF belt for the second time after knocking out Justin Gaethje and beating down Dustin Poirier. However, it became evident from the opening minutes that he was going to have a ton of trouble with Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira engaged in the fire fights with Holloway but it was only to get close to him. Once close, Oliveira snatched up Holloway with body locks and bullied him to the ground.

Max Holloway had no answers for Charles Oliveira all night on Saturday. Even on the feet, Oliveira got the better of the exchanges. It was extremely one-sided and Charles Oliveira became the UFC’s new BMF.

What’s next after UFC 326?

Entering Saturday night, there were a lot of whispers surrounding the BMF winner and that the winner would likely face Conor McGregor at International Fight Week in July. Oliveira won and there has been talks of the two of them fighting before, but I’m not sure that’s going to be the fight to make after Saturday night.

I loved Oliveira’s performance, but because he dominated with grappling, many are calling for the retirement of the BMF belt which I find to be ridiculous. The belt is pretty ridiculous as it is, but you can’t have a BMF belt up for grabs in an MMA bout and expect someone not to grapple especially when they have that kind of advantage.

I think Conor McGregor is definitely on the shortlist for Oliveira’s next fight and if that’s the case, I expect the UFC to have the BMF belt on the line. However, if they don’t go in that route, I would love to see the rematch with Arman Tsarukyan. When those two first fought, Tsarukyan won a split decision. I had Oliveira winning as did many others.

With Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria fighting in June, Oliveira and Tsarukyan fighting makes all the sense in the world to determine the next lightweight title challenger.