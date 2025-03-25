After welterweight return at UFC London, what’s next for Kevin Holland?

Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

This past Saturday on the main card of UFC London, we saw a fun matchup in the welterweight division. Promotional fan favorite Kevin Holland (27-13) is dropped back down to 170 pounds as he took on the returning Gunnar Nelson (19-6-1).

This was Gunnar Nelson’s first fight in two years while Holland was dropping back to welterweight after he moved back up to middleweight last year. Holland always struggled with the size and strength of grapplers at 185 pounds which is why he dropped to welterweight in the first place. After two straight losses at 185, Holland was back at 170.

While Nelson was still able to land takedowns on Holland on Saturday, you could tell why Holland is much better at 170 pounds. He was able to rock Nelson and nearly finish him at the end of the first round. Throughout the fight, he was able to scramble decently well and he always felt like he was out in front on the scorecards. When the decision was read at UFC London, it was a unanimous decision for The Trailblazer.

What’s next after UFC London?

Let’s be clear here, Kevin Holland belongs at 170 pounds. I know that he doesn’t love the weight cut, but if he’s serious about his success inside the octagon, he needs to stay at welterweight. He just has a much easier path to success at 170 than he does at 185.

With that, let’s assume his next fight is at welterweight. Who should the UFC pair him with? I really like the idea of Holland facing Carlos Leal in his next fight. Leal is coming off a huge TKO win over Alex Morono just a couple of weeks ago. I think these two would have a sensational fight and I think that’s a great next option for both guys.