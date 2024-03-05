After UFC Vegas 87, who should fight for the flyweight title next?

Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday on the main card of UFC Vegas 87, we saw a big time matchup in the flyweight division. Undefeated top contender Muhammad Mokaev (11-0) was looking to remain unbeaten as he took on former title challenger Alex Perez (24-8).

Mokaev was tested at times during the bout, but his wrestling was just too much for Perez. He suplexed Perez multiple times and ended up winning a very clear decision which moved him to 6-0 overall inside the octagon. He made a statement and he wants to fight for the flyweight title.

The week prior, Brandon Royval (16-7) got a huge win when he defeated former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-8-2). Following the win, Royval called for a rematch and a title shot against champion Alexandre Pantoja (27-5). The two had just fought in December which was their second fight and Pantoja largely dominated the fight.

Amir Albazi (17-1) was supposed to fight Moreno at UFC Mexico before having to pull out which led to Royval getting the shot. Albazi is at the very top of the division and also could get a look in terms of the next title shot.

Who should the UFC pair against Pantoja?

The ranking just updated today and Royval is currently ranked 1st. Amir Albazi is coming in at 3 while Muhammad Mokaev is ranked outside the top five at 7. Considering where they all stand, who should the UFC look at for the next title shot?

There are rumors that Pantoja will be headlining the PPV in Brazil that is currently scheduled for May. One of these three is likely getting that title shot. Royval is probably the most compelling, but it’s hard to sell a trilogy fight when they’ve fought twice over the last couple of years with Pantoja dominating one fight and finishing the other.

With that, Albazi and Mokaev could be the most compelling in terms of a fresh matchup. If I was to guess, I actually think that Mokaev could be the favorite right now. Yes, he’s the lowest ranked and yes he doesn’t have a top five win, but he’s undefeated and the UFC is definitely wanting to push him. Could be completely wrong, but I think Mokaev is the favorite right now.