After UFC Vegas 107 main event fell through, what’s next for Erin Blanchfield?

This past Saturday at UFC Vegas 107, we were supposed to see a major fight in the flyweight division headlining the card. A potential title eliminator was scheduled between Erin Blanchfield (13-2) and Maycee Barber (14-2). However, the fight never happened and it was literally cancelled at the last second.

While the main event video package was playing, Barber had a medical issue and was ultimately not cleared to compete. After some confusion, it was announced on the broadcast that Barber wasn’t medically cleared and the main event had been cancelled. Just a devastating blow to both of the fighters.

For Erin Blanchfield, this was a golden opportunity for her to make a statement after Valentina Shevchenko retained her title at UFC 315. With a dominant performance, Blanchfield could’ve made a strong argument for the promotion to give her the next title shot opposed to strawweight champ Zhang Weili or top contender Natalia Silva.

Unfortunately, she didn’t get that chance. So, what’s next for Blanchfield? I think the UFC is going to do the champion versus champion fight with Shevchenko and Weili. With that, there’s two fights out there for Blanchfield. One fight is a true title eliminator with Natalia Silva. The other is a matchup with the surging top contender Jasmine Jasudavicius who has won five in a row. One of those two will definitely be next for Erin Blanchfield.