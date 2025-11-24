This past Saturday in the main event of UFC Qatar, we saw a big time matchup in the lightweight division. Top contender Arman Tsarukyan (23-3) was trying to defend his spot at the top of the rankings as he took on Dan Hooker (24-13).

While Hooker is as tough as them come, this felt like a matchup that was designed to let Tsarukyan shine. Tsarukyan was supposed to fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title back in January. However, he pulled out of the fight the day of the weigh-ins creating incredible frustration within the organization.

He lost his top contender status and needed another win before getting a shot at the title. With that, he didn’t just need to win on Saturday, he needed to dominate and that’s what he did. Dan Hooker didn’t have any answers for Tsarukyan especially when it came to the ground. Tsarukyan ultimately secured an arm-triangle and got the second round submission at UFC Qatar.

What’s next after UFC Qatar?

Right now, the lightweight division is in a very interesting spot. Ilia Topuria is the champion and it definitely feels like he is going to be defending his title on one of the first two Paramount cards in 2026. His challenger is really up in the air between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

Gaethje was in line to fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title but when the UFC needed a big fight for their 300 card, he fought Max Holloway and got knocked out. He bounced back earlier this year with a big win over Rafael Fiziev and has maintained that he deserves to fight for the title off that win and because he did the UFC a solid by fighting Holloway.

Gaethje has hinted that he would retire if not given a title shot next. Then you have Paddy Pimblett who has serious beef with Topuria and he’s coming off a destruction of Michael Chandler. If you want the most eyeballs, you’re going to book the Pimblett fight but in terms of overall merit, Gaethje deserves the fight more than Pimblett.

Either way, whoever Topuria fights, the winner of that lightweight title fight needs to fight Tsarukyan. He’s the UFC’s top lightweight contender and he’s the only top contender that I currently see giving Topuria a run for his money. I expect that Tsarukyan will be fighting for the lightweight belt sometime around next summer.