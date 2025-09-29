After UFC Perth knockout win, is a title shot next for Carlos Ulberg?

This past Saturday night in the main event of UFC Perth, we saw a pivotal matchup in the light heavyweight division. Top contenders battled it out as Carlos Ulberg (13-1) took on the former title challenger Dominick Reyes (15-5).

This fight was a huge opportunity for both men considering what is coming up this week. Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira headline this weekend’s PPV for the light heavyweight title and Jiri Prochazka is taking on Khalil Rountree on the card.

A light heavyweight title and another potential title eliminator all occurring around the same time as this main event. Ulberg and Reyes both had so much to gain from an incredible performance and the pressure was on both men at UFC Perth.

One of those men stepped up to the plate and that was Carlos Ulberg. From the moment the fight started, Ulberg looked so much more comfortable and confident in there. I figured Reyes might try to mix in grappling, but it never got to that point.

Every time Reyes would try to start, he was hit with a clean shot from Ulberg. Eventually, Ulberg caught him clean coming in and he sent the former title challenger down. A couple of follow up shots ended the fight giving Ulberg his biggest win inside the octagon.

What’s next after UFC Perth?

I think that you have to give Carlos Ulberg the title shot after this win regardless of what happens on Saturday night. The only way that I see Ulberg not getting the next title shot is if the rematch between Ankalaev and Pereira is a robbery in some way or if the fight is razor close with Pereira winning.

In that scenario, a trilogy fight could be explored. Outside of that, Ulberg will be next for the UFC light heavyweight title. Even if Prochazka or Rountree have an insanely impressive win, both of those men have recently fought for the title.

Ulberg is a fresh challenger and I think the UFC could use that at 205.