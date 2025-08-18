After UFC 319, is Lerone Murphy next for featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski?

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 319, we saw a massive matchup in the featherweight division. Promotional newcomer Aaron Pico (13-5) was looking to jump right into the title picture as he took on top contender Lerone Murphy (17-0-1).

Murphy came in with an undefeated record and a history in the UFC, yet all the hype was surrounding Aaron Pico. Pico was always one of the best prospects in MMA from a talent perspective. After struggling early in his career, he was finally reaching his potential.

When the fight first started on Saturday night, it looked like it was going to be the Aaron Pico Show. Pico pushed forward and hurt Murphy to the body and landed multiple takedowns. However, Murphy stayed composed and was staying patient. Pico was using a ton of pressure and he wasn’t giving Murphy any respect. He charged in and Murphy spun around perfectly with a spinning back elbow. It landed flush on the chin of Pico and he was out cold. A massive statement was made by Lerone Murphy at UFC 319.

What’s next after UFC 319?

The featherweight division has been a little stalled out in terms of the title picture since Alexander Volkanovski regained the title in April. It’s not been clear as to who the next challenger would be. While Movsar Evloev was the top contender, the promotion didn’t seem to want to just give him the next shot.

The UFC had booked Evloev against Pico, but Evloev pulled out due to injury which is how Lerone Murphy got this shot. Yair Rodriguez has been calling for the next shot after his win in April, but he’s 1-2 in his last three including getting dominated and stopped by Volkanovski.

Lerone Murphy’s performance absolutely made him the next in line. Alexander Volkanovski tweeted that he wanted to face Murphy in December and in the post-fight press conference, Dana White had one reply to that idea, “I love it”.