After suffering a third straight loss at UFC Mexico, what’s next for Steve Erceg?

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC Mexico, we saw a big time flyweight matchup. Former champion Brandon Moreno (23-8-2) was looking to pickup his second straight win as he took on former title challenger Steve Erceg (12-4) who was looking to avoid a third straight loss.

The one thing that concerned me about Erceg’s chances entering this fight was activity and volume. Brandon Moreno constantly is throwing and mixing things up whereas Erceg relies on using his range and his precise technique. I thought that could really hinder Erceg in a fight that would likely go to a decision.

Turns out, that’s what happened on Saturday night. Moreno got off to a hot start in the first round, but Erceg bounced back well in the second round landing big shots. However, from there, Moreno fought with much more urgency and that urgency allowed him to win the final three rounds. In the end, it was a lopsided decision for Moreno at UFC Mexico.

What’s next after UFC Mexico?

Steve Erceg is going to watch the tape back with frustration. He was able to land clean and big shots on Moreno, but he allowed Moreno to lead the dance throughout the fight. I finished watching that fight believing that Erceg could’ve won with the right game plan and I still believe that.

However, he’s now lost three fights in a row. Last May, Erceg was half a round away from becoming flyweight champion. He made a terrible decision trying to grapple Alexandre Pantoja and that ultimately cost him the final round and the fight. He was then knocked out by Kai Kara-France and now he’s lost this decision to Brandon Moreno.

It’s been a steep and quick fall from title contention, but Erceg is still easily a top ten flyweight. Now that he’s lost three in a row, what should the UFC do with him next? Honestly, I think the perfect fight for him is one that he was already booked for. I think Erceg should face Asu Almabayev next.

Almabayev and Erceg were supposed to fight in March before Erceg was given the main event against Moreno. Almabayev still fought on the card and ultimately lost a decision to Manel Kape in the main event. They are ranked right next to each other in the rankings and that fight just makes all the sense in the world for the UFC.