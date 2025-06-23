After suffering a third straight loss at UFC Baku, what’s next for Jamahal Hill?

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC Baku, we saw a big time matchup in the light heavyweight division. Former title challenger Khalil Rountree (14-6, 1 NC) was looking to get back on track as he took on former world champion Jamahal Hill (12-4, 1 NC) who was looking to avoid a third straight loss.

For Jamahal Hill, I was a little concerned about this matchup. While Hill packs a helluva punch, I was worried about his ability to deal with the movement, speed, and technique of Khalil Rountree. I was worried that he would get stuck on the outside and really struggle landing anything significant.

Turns out, that’s exactly what happened. It just felt like Hill could never get going on Saturday. Rountree pulled ahead early and never looked back. After the fight, Hill was clearly frustrated that Rountree didn’t engage in more wild exchanges, but Rountree explained that he was being technical and smart because Hill is so difficult to read. In the end, it’s a third straight loss for the former UFC champion.

What’s next after UFC Baku?

Jamahal Hill was on top of the combat sports world in January 2023. He dominated Glover Teixeira in Brazil to become the UFC light heavyweight champion and he looked like he could be a promotional star. Then, he suffered a serious injury which forced him to vacate his title.

When he returned, he was knocked out by Alex Pereira. More injuries kept him out until earlier this year when he returned against Jiri Prochazka. After a back-and-forth matchup, Hill was stopped in the third round. Now, he was just outclassed for five rounds against Khalil Rountree and he is desperately going to need a win in his next one.

I think Hill should be paired up with another former champion in Jan Blachowicz. The future isn’t clear for both of them but this could be a really good crossroads matchup for the two men. The winner getting back on track while the loser would be facing some serious questions.