After successful homecoming at UFC Kansas City, what’s next for David Onama?

This past weekend on the main card of UFC Kansas City, we saw a hometown fighter get his chance to shine on the biggest stage. David Onama (14-2) took on Giga Chikadze (15-5) in a fight that was pivotal for both men.

For Onama, he made his octagon debut back in 2021 when he was undefeated. He started out 2-2 inside the octagon but had won three in a row entering Saturday. Giga Chikadze was considered a legit title contender when back in January 2022 but he entered the octagon on Saturday just 1-2 in his previous three fights. Both men needed this win.

In the first round, Chikadze got the better of things and it looked like he hurt Onama late in the round. In the second round, there was pretty even striking but a big takedown and ground control won Onama the round. In the third round, Chikadze started well but once again, Onama took him down and controlled him. That control time was enough to win him the round and earn him the decision win at UFC Kansas City.

What’s next after UFC Kansas City?

This was a huge win for Onama and now he’s made his way into the featherweight rankings. The rankings came out today and Onama is now ranked 14th having won four fights in a row. There are several options for him, but what is the best fight for him the next time he goes out?

I personally like the idea of Onama facing off against Youseff Zalal. Zalal is coming off a win against Calvin Kattar which put him into the rankings. He’s on a seven-fight win streak and he’s currently ranked 12th in the division. I love the idea of him and Onama fighting with the winner being positioned to challenge the UFC’s top ten.