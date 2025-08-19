After submitting Kai Asakura at UFC 319, what’s next for Tim Elliott?

Kicking off the main card this past Saturday at UFC 319 was a really fun matchup in the flyweight division. It was a battle of former title challengers as Kai Asakura (21-6) took on the crafty vet Tim Elliott (21-13-1).

Asakura was a big betting favorite to win and I picked him, but I really thought that Tim Elliott could make this a tricky fight. We saw Asakura struggle with the grappling of Alexandre Pantoja and while Elliott is not Pantoja, he’s incredibly awkward and difficult to deal with. Just ask Demetrious Johnson.

Asakura had success in the first round with his striking but in the second round, he was struggling a bit to find good shots. Elliott’s movement and awkwardness made it difficult for Asakura. Asakura ended up lunging forward with a big shot that got him off-balanced and Elliott took him down. Once it hit the floor, we were in Tim Elliott’s world. Elliott was able to find a guillotine during a scramble and he locked it in deep. Asakura tried to fight it off but he ultimately tapped giving Elliott the massive win at UFC 319.

What’s next after UFC 319?

During fight week, Elliott talked about how much he loves fighting. You could see him mouth after the fight, “I love this shit”. Elliott feels at home when he’s inside the octagon and he hadn’t fought in nearly two years prior to making the walk at UFC 319.

He made it clear that he wants to be more active he also said that he hopes he gets a new contract after his win on Saturday. Dana White said in the post-fight press conference that Elliott had nothing to worry about.

In terms of a next opponent, I don’t think you have to look far in the rankings. I think the next fight for Elliott should be against another former champion who is right in front of him. Steve Erceg just snapped a three-fight losing streak with his decision over Ode Osbourne.

Given the status of the UFC’s flyweight division, I think this is a great next fight for both men. Should Elliott defeat Erceg, you’re likely looking at him only being a win or two away from serious title contention.