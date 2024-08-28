After remaining unbeaten at UFC Vegas 96, what’s the ceiling for Michael Morales?

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday on the main card of UFC Vegas 96, we saw a big time matchup in the welterweight division. Undefeated top prospect Michael Morales (17-0) was looking to remain perfect as he took on the winniest fighter in welterweight history in “The Haitian Sensation” Neil Magny (29-12).

Magny has become somewhat of a litmus test for top welterweight prospects over the years. Magny has been a fixture near the back half of the welterweight rankings and he’s been a gate keeper for the division. When he faces top prospects, he usually exposes their flaws, or they get through him and go straight into contention.

Michael Morales was 4-0 in the UFC coming off The Contender Series and entering Saturday night, this was going to be a big moment for him. After a brief feeling out period early in the first round, Magny was able to get a clinch and he pushed Morales against the fence. When they broke, Morales landed a huge spinning elbow that sent Magny down.

Morales followed him to the ground and didn’t get too wild in looking for the finish. While he unleashed a bunch of shots, he picked them carefully and he was able to score the finish with 21 seconds left in the first round. Just a huge statement that launched him into the UFC’s welterweight rankings.

What’s next after UFC Vegas 96?

This was such a huge win for Morales and now he’s ranked 12th in the UFC’s welterweight division. Morales truly has all the tools in that he’s a sensational striker, but he also has a tremendous grappling base. He’s very well-rounded and at only 25-years-old, the sky is the limit for him.

Now that he’s in the rankings, what should be next for him? Well, there’s two big welterweight matchups in the month of October that I have my eyes on for Morales. Early in October, Joaquin Buckley is taking on Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. I think whoever wins or loses would be a great next fight for Morales.

At the end of October, Geoff Neal is taking on Rafael Dos Anjos. I love the winner of that fight for Morales. If Neal wins, he likely won’t move much in the rankings if at all. Currently, he’s two spots ahead of Morales and he’s coming off two straight losses. If he beats RDA, that would be a great test.

If RDA wins, you get to pair up Morales with a former UFC champion. The winner of that fight is my leading candidate, but I’d also watch for the fallout of Buckley – Wonderboy.